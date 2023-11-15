Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Up 13.9% in October

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 29,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

