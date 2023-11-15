BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $37,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $351.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,377,433 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

