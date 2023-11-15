Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $53.50. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 1,511,704 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,675 shares of company stock worth $22,788,726. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.