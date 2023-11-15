Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 301,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

