Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $977.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $862.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.14 and a fifty-two week high of $977.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

