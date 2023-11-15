Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) PT at $24.75

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

