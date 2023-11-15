Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $275.67

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

