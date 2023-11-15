Brokers Offer Predictions for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.