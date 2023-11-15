Bryan Giraudo Buys 200,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,709,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,417,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,465,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,402 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

