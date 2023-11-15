Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $5,662,662. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

