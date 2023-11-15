Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,582,000 after acquiring an additional 461,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.06.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.