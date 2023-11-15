Burney Co. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $397.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.97. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

