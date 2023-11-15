Burney Co. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $261.17 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

