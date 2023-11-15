Burney Co. Has $4.16 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

