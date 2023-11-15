Burney Co. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.