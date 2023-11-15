Burney Co. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.