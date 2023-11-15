Burney Co. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.