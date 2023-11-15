Burney Co. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

