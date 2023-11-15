Burney Co. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,202 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

WGO stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.