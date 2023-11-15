Burney Co. Invests $3.75 Million in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

