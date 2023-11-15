Burney Co. Purchases 753 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 8.0 %

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

