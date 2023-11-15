Burney Co. Sells 171 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,365,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

