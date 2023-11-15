Burney Co. Sells 1,765 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

