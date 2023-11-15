Burney Co. Sells 3,619 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

