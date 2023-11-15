Burney Co. Sells 466 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 544,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

