Burney Co. Sells 4,990 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Burney Co. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,140,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

