Burney Co. Sells 6,273 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $414.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.01 and its 200 day moving average is $393.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.