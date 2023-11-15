Burney Co. Sells 77 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,048.19 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,067.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,221.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.