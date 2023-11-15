California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $79,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.5 %

IQVIA stock opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

