California Public Employees Retirement System Has $70.73 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hess worth $70,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Hess by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.8 %

HES opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.