California Public Employees Retirement System Has $77.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $77,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $431.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.06 and a 200-day moving average of $380.48.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

