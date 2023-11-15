California Public Employees Retirement System Has $78.23 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Biogen worth $78,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

