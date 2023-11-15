California Public Employees Retirement System Has $83.29 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Workday worth $83,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after buying an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of -484.21, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.67.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

