California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.73 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $85,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

