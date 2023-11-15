California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of ON Semiconductor worth $76,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.