California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 45,655 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.50% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

CHKP opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

