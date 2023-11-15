California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $79,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $454.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

