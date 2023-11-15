Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,009 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

GVAL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,424 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Cambria Global Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

