Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.92 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,260 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

