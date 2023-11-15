Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of CF Industries worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

