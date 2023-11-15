Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 118,100 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock worth $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

