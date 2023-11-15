Cannell & Co. Acquires 486 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.
Prologis Trading Up 6.7 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
