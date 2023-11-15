Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,795 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

