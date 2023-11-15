Cannell & Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

