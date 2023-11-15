Cannell & Co. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $3,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 133,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,609,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in D.R. Horton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

