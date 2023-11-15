Cannell & Co. Has $728,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NYSE GXO opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

