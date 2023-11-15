Cannell & Co. Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

