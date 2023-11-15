Cannell & Co. Sells 3,075 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

