Cannell & Co. Sells 7,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 250,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 61.2% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

