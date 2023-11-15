Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

